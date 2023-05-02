Man critically injured in shooting during soccer game at Salt Lake City park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting during a soccer game Monday evening at a west Salt Lake City park.

Police say dispatchers received several calls around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting at 17th South River Park, 1150 W. 1700 South.

Officers arrived and found a man on the soccer field with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police and fire officials began life-saving efforts on the man, who later was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, the release states.

Witnesses told police the shooter approached a pickup in the parking lot at the park and started shooting. The shooter then turned north and shot into the crowd on the soccer field, according to witness accounts.

About 30 people — including children — were either playing or watching the soccer game at the time of the shooting, police said.

The shooter left the area before officers arrived, and there is no known description of the suspect, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.