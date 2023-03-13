Man dead after collision on I-15 near Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah, March 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday near Santaquin when a car he was riding in lost control in slushy conditions and struck a vehicle that was stopped in the median after losing control slightly earlier.

The accident happened at 2:26 p.m. just south of the Utah County line, near mile marker 240.

A woman driving a white Tesla sedan “lost control in the slushy conditions and left the highway to the right where it struck a cable barrier, causing it to rebound across the lanes into the median,” a statement from Utah Highway Patrol indicates.

“Shortly after, a PT Cruiser also lost control and spun into the median at the same location. The PT Cruiser struck the parked Tesla with its rear end.”

The male passenger in the PT Cruiser suffered fatal injuries, the UHP news release says. The female driver of the PT Cruiser was injured and transported to the hospital.

“The crash investigation continues and the identity of the deceased will be released pending family notification.”