Man dead after hit by FrontRunner in Sunset

SUNSET, Utah, May 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after being hit by a FrontRunner train Wednesday morning in Sunset.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. at near 2300 North and 475 West, according to Utah Transit Authority officials. A bus bridge was activated between Clearfield and Roy stations until the track could be reopened.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said the victim, a man of 49 or 50, was trespassing in an area behind a fence that blocks track access, and was not at exact intersection of the tracks and roadway.

“It appears to have been be intentional,” Arky said.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Utah Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. Both lines are staffed at all times.