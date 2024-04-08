Male in custody after Thursday shooting incident near TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2014 (Gephardt Daily) — A person sought by Utah Transit Authority Police due to his possible involvement in a shooting Thursday has turned himself in to authorities, a UTA update says.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation about 3:50 p.m. near 3900 South and West Temple, UTA spokesman Carl Arky said.

“The Utah Transit Authority Police Department is confirming that the sought-after suspect in an isolated, non-transit-related incident at TRAX Meadowbrook Station on Thursday afternoon has turned himself in to authorities,” the UTA statement says.

“It is now known that the suspect is a juvenile, so no other information about the individual will be released by UTA.”

Two men were injured in the incident, Arky said. One was left with critical injuries, and other other was left in serious condition.