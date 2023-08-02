Man dead after Logan collision

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after his Ford Taurus hit a Dodge Ram pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with farm equipment.

The accident happened at about 1:45 p.m., and Logan police and fire departments responded to the area of 1050 West and 200 North (Highway 30), says a statement issued by the Logan City Police Department.

“The 37-year-old male in the Taurus sustained critical injuries,” the notice says. “He was extricated from the vehicle by Logan Fire and transported to Logan Regional Hospital where he was declared deceased. The other driver was not injured.

“The accident is still under investigation to determine the cause. The deceased driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.”