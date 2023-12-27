Man dead after shooting self at gun range in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon at the basement gun range of Doug’s Shoot’n Sports.

Stg. Jaren Fowler, Taylorsville Police Department, said the man who died was between 35 and 45 years old, but no other information was being released and his next of kin had not been notified as of 4:30 p.m.

The call came to dispatch at about 3:12 p.m.

“The initial reports we had come into dispatch was a shooting there at the shooting range,” Fowler said. “A subject with a gunshot wound, after life saving measures were attempted, ultimately passed away there at the shooting range.”

The victim was the only person involved, Fowler said.

“We’re not sure if it was intentional or accidental at this point. We have detectives that are still processing the scene.”

Videos shot by patrons show life-saving efforts attempted before emergency responders made it to the scene. The man who died will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office “to do a more in depth investigation related to the shooting,” Fowler said.