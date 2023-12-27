SLCPD: Man arrested for alleged gun, marijuana possession at Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a man Tuesday after a patron at Liberty Park called dispatch to report a gun threat.

Dispatch was alerted at 12:04 p.m., and responded to the park. A search was begun, and resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Dawood A. Alogaili, who was allegedly found with marijuana and a gun in his possession.

Alogaili was “called in as having a firearm and threatening another park patron,” his affidavit says. He “was located and was checked for weapons. (He) was found to have a small pistol concealed on his waistband in the front of his pants.

“During the check for weapons, (Alogaili) admitted to buying marijuana and had it in his jacket pocket. (He) was placed under arrest without incident.”

Alogaili was arrested for investigation of:

Purchase, transaction, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Alogaili was released without bail on conditions including he return for scheduled court dates and commit no crimes.