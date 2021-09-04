Man dies in head-on collision in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Friday night in a head-on collision in Ogden.

A statement from the Ogden City Police Department says the accident happened at 6:25 p.m. at 1100 N. Washington Blvd.

According to police, a 40-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 was traveling south when his pickup crossed the centerline and hit a larger pickup, a Ford F-350, in a head-on collision.

The man in the smaller pickup was declared dead at the scene.

The 70-year-old woman driving the F-350 pickup was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Crash scene investigators expected to be at the scene of the accident for several hours.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.