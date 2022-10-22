Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said.

Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative Granite, 1998 N. Redwood, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers learned that a large piece of granite had fallen on an employee, the release states. Co-workers immediately began life-saving efforts, but the man died, police said.

The man’s name was not immediately released.