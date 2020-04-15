Man faces DUI, other charges after police say he crashed through garage into building

HEBER CITY, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody Monday night after Heber City officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident and found him unresponsive in his truck.

The truck had crashed through a garage and stopped when it ran into the back of a separate residence, a Heber City Police Department post on Facebook says.

Riley Michael Winterton was arrested and transported to the hospital to be checked out, the Facebook post says.

Winterton then was booked into Wasatch County Jail on charges of:

Driving under the influence

Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence

Reckless driving

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Failure to keep prescription in original container

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.