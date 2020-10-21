Man faces rape, other felony charges after allegedly assaulting woman in her Cedar City home

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A convicted sex offender is facing new charges after he allegedly entered a woman’s Cedar City residence and assaulted her.

Deputies spoke with the victim Sunday and were told that Adam Joseph Green, 33, entered the residence unlawfully and attacked the woman, pushing her down on the bed and attempting to have intercourse, according to a probable cause statement filed in 5th District Court in Iron County.

Green restricted the woman’s ability to move or escape by wrapping his arms around her, and by holding her on the bed with his legs around her waist in a “scissor lock type hold,” the statement says.

The woman told police that Green also pushed her face into the mattress, making it difficult for her to breathe.

According to the charging document, Green is a convicted sex offender and is required to register as such, but has not yet registered his address with the Utah Sex Offender database and has been arrested multiple times for violating that statute.

At the time of this most recent incident, Green was out on bail for a previous felony-related charge, the document states.

The arresting officer located Green on Monday and “conducted a consensual interview” with him, in which Green admitted to being inside the residence on the date and time the assault was reported, according to the document.

“Adam admitted to assaulting (the victim) and keeping her in a scissor hold. Adam stated that he was showing her different wrestling moves,” the officer wrote.

Green denied sexually assaulting the woman, but admitted the reason he was in her home in the first place was to have consensual sex with her, according to the document.

Green was arrested and booked into the Iron County jail on the following charges:

Rape, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Burglary, a third-degree felony

Violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor

A no-bail order was granted and Green remains in custody.