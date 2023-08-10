Man found shot dead in West Valley City street

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – West Valley City police are investigating a late night homicide near 4200 South Bluebird Drive.

WVCPD Lt. Bill Merritt told Gephardt Daily officers were responding to a “shots fired call” about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday when they found “a deceased male in the middle of the street.

“It appeared he had a gunshot wound to his face,” Merritt said.

“There were several witnesses that told us a vehicle with at least two suspects fled the scene. It looks like this was some form of a targeted event, not something random.”

According to Merritt, the suspects “struck an innocent motorist” while attempting to flee. “The motorist was not injured, but their vehicle was disabled,” he said. The suspects managed to drive off.

Detectives were working the crime scene through the early morning hours Thursday. Merritt said they anticipated releasing more details later in the day, including possible suspect information and a description of they vehicle they were in.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.