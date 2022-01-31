Man in custody after fleeing West Jordan traffic stop, Bangerter Highway now open

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver who fled a traffic stop Sunday night caused police to shut down Bangerter Highway after a brief pursuit.

Lt. Morgan Andrus, with the West Jordan Police Department, said a West Jordan officer saw the vehicle swerving on 7000 South. The officer conducted a traffic stop, and the driver took off.

“The officer chased it for a bit, and it eventually stopped,” Andrus told Gephardt Daily. “But the male wouldn’t come out of the vehicle.

“There was a little language barrier, but we were able to get his name and phone number, and once we got him on the phone, he came out of the vehicle,” Andrus said.

Although it isn’t known yet exactly why the man fled the traffic stop, police are investigating the incident as a possible DUI.

No one was injured, and the man did not resist arrest.

“It’s probably safe to assume he’ll be booked into jail,” Andrus said.

The incident began at 8 p.m., and Bangerter Highway was reopened as of 9:45 p.m.