Man in custody after multi-hour standoff in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after a standoff that lasted since early afternoon.

The incident began as a domestic dispute at about 11:45 a.m., information from the Logan Police Department says.

The suspect was “an adult male engaged in a family dispute,” the police statement says.

“The male allegedly threatened a member of the family with a weapon. The family member called police, who responded to the area. The male suspect barricaded himself inside a shed on the property.”

Family members were evacuated, the statement says.

A police tweet asked citizens to stay out away from the area of 1600 East and 1600 North.

“Police and negotiators remained on scene attempting to negotiate with the male suspect for several hours without resolution. At approximately 6:50 pm, the suspect was safely taken into custody after a tracked robot was used to open the shed doors and approach the suspect.

“A small fire ignited by the suspect was quickly extinguished by fire personnel.”

No one was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing, the statement said.