Man injured in Wastach County snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County search and rescue crews responded to their first call of the new year Saturday afternoon; a snowmobile accident.

Crews responded just after 1:40 p.m. to the Big Glade area of Daniels Summit, said a Facebook post from Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

The snowmobiler, who is in his 50s, “had a mishap in the Big Glade area that required extraction by medical helicopter,” the post said.

Wasatch SAR, Wasatch County Fire and EMS and AirMed were all dispatched to the scene to assist.

The rescue was completed in approximately an hour-and-a-half.