Man killed in crash on Interstate 80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 in Tooele County Tuesday evening.

A tweet from Utah Highway Patrol said the incident occurred on eastbound I-80 near mile post 78 one mile east of Skull Valley Road.

“Truck and trailer rolled in the median after hitting a semi,” the tweet said. “Adult male from truck was killed on scene. Lane closures in place.”

An update will follow imminently, the tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.