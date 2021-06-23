St. George police searching for 2 vehicles involved in crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for two vehicles involved in a crash Friday.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 4:27 p.m. near the Sunset Corner Shopping Center at 1091 N. Bluff St., said a Facebook post from St. George Police Department.

“St. George police crash investigators are looking for anyone who may have seen the two vehicles involved just prior to the crash,” the post said. “The blue/teal 2008 Acura MDX would have been southbound on SR-18 and the light blue 2005 Toyota Camry would have been in the Sunset Corner area between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.”

Anyone who saw either or both of the vehicles is asked to call Sgt. Bangerter at 435-627-4386.