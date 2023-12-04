Man killed in Idaho Falls officer-involved shooting

Idaho Falls, ID, Dec. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight in Idaho Falls.

According to a prepared statement by the Idaho State Police, the situation began to unfold Monday about 1 a.m. when “an Idaho State Police trooper initiated a vehicle stop for a traffic violation near the Candlewood Suites Hotel, located at 665 Pancheri Drive. During the stop, the trooper requested additional units assist,” the ISP statement said.

“As Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) officers arrived in the area, the trooper advised a male passenger fired at them and ran from the vehicle.”

The trooper and arriving IFPD officers chased the man on foot, the ISP statement said. “At this time, it is believed that the ISP trooper and two IFPD officers exchanged gunfire with the man during the incident which concluded in the area of the car dealership on the corner of Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway. The exact dynamics of the incident remain under investigation.

“After the incident, law enforcement provided the man with emergency medical aid. EMS from Idaho Falls Fire responded to assist as well, but the man died at the scene.

“The man’s name will not be released at this time to allow for proper notification of next of kin and necessary investigative procedures.”

No officers were reported injured in the exchange of gunfire which is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force (EICITF) with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead.

“IFPD and ISP will fully cooperate in this process but will not conduct any part of the investigation,” the IHP statement said.

“The EICITF is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies who investigate police use of force and other critical incidents. The CITF works with the Prosecutor’s Office, which reviews completed investigations.”