Roy City Police: Dozing driver hits power pole, causes traffic delays

ROY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver hit a power pole Monday morning, leaving a dramatic scene and traffic delays, but resulting in no injuries.

The collision happened at 6000 South and 3500 West, Roy, says a statement from Roy City Police, issued at 9 a.m.

“No injuries reported. Vehicle was southbound on 3500 West, approaching 6000 South. Driver reportedly fell asleep while driving and drifted to the right, leaving the road and impacting a power pole.”

The notice told drivers traffic in all directions will be delayed until the investigation is complete and the street is cleared.