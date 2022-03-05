Man killed in industrial accident at Tooele County plant

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, March 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele County Sheriff’s officials are investigating an industrial accident that killed a man at the U.S. Magnesium plant.

Emergency crews were dispatched at about 8:21 a.m. Saturday to the plant, according to police radio transmissions, which also indicated the victim was near or inside a boiler when it exploded.

Emergency responders rushed to the chemical plant, which records show is at 12819 N. Skull Valley Road, Grantsville. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim’s injuries were severe, and he died at the scene, according to radio transmissions.

Sgt. Light, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily the victim was a 61-year-old man.

“We still have investigators trying to sort through everything,” Light said in a call at 2:16 p.m. “We do have a 61-year-old male that is deceased following an industrial-type accident. But other than that, they’re still pretty fresh in the investigation. So we’re not releasing much.”

Asked specifically whether the man was an employee, and if the accident involved a boiler explosion, Light said he could confirm no additional details at that point because investigators were still on the scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.