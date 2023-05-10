Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of girlfriend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Michael Tyson Nance has entered a guilty plea for the Feb. 10, 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Natalie Thurber, and for shooting at Salt Lake City Police officers, causing serious bodily injury to one.

Nance, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated murder, first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder and first-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Original charges against him were aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

“Our office continues to mourn the death of Natalie Thurber and send our condolences to her family,” Salt Lake County Attorney Sim Gill said in a released statement. “We hope that this guilty plea will help Ms. Thurber’s loved ones arrive at some level of closure and feel that justice has been served.”

“Domestic violence is a problem that takes a community to solve,” Gill’s statement continued. “If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence please reach out to your local law enforcement so they can intervene and help stop it from continuing.

“We would like to acknowledge the hard work of our lead prosecutors Josh Graves and Chris Alberico on this case, as well as their support staff. We also want to commend the efforts of the responding officers who risked their lives attempting to come to the aid of Ms. Thurber.”

Sentencing for Mr. Nance is scheduled for Aug 8.