Man stabbed in altercation at West Valley City party

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was stabbed during an altercation at a West Valley City house party Saturday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight in the area of the Village at River’s Edge apartments at 1251 W. Village Main Drive, West Valley City Police Department Lt. Amy Maurer told Gephardt Daily.

A man became belligerent during the party and an altercation took place, Maurer said. The man left the gathering, then came back.

He alluded to having a firearm, though a weapon was not seen. The man pushed his way through the door, at which point he was stabbed in the abdomen by a person at the party.

The man who was stabbed fled the scene, Maurer said. Police were called and a containment area was set up. Intermountain Medical Center officials then called dispatch to advise that a man with a stab wound had just come into the ER. The man had been driven to hospital by a family member.

The containment was called off and police went to the hospital. After being treated, the man was arrested.

The reason for the original altercation is not clear at this early stage.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.