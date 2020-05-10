Crews battle structure fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a structure fire in St. George early Sunday morning.

A Facebook post from St. George Fire Department said the fire broke out in the area of 1700 W. Red Cloud Circle just before 6 a.m.

All occupants of the house were able to evacuate and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters as a result of the incident.

Officials said the fire likely began in the garage and spread to the house.

The home was a total loss, as well as one car; another car in the driveway was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Thank you to the multiple agencies that responded this morning to assist with this incident,” said the Facebook post. “Fire, EMS, law enforcement, utilities and others.”