Update: Man stabbed on FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man riding a FrontRunner train was stabbed by another passenger late Saturday afternoon.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily the incident took place about 5:30 p.m. when a passenger was stabbed in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

According to Arky, the victim managed get off the train at the North Temple FrontRunner Station and was able ask for help. He was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was originally believed captured, actually eluded police and was last seen walking toward downtown, Arky said.

Investigators believe the assailant boarded the FrontRunner rain in Ogden.

Correction: Gephardt Daily was initially told the suspect has been taken into custody.