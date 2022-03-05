Man stranded on mountain rescued by DPS helicopter, Utah County S&R crews

UTAH COUNTY, March 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews and a Department of Public Safety helicopter were called out Friday for a man stranded on the mountain northeast of Pleasant Grove.

A “29-year-old man was flown off the mountain above Pleasant Grove by Utah DPS Star 9 helicopter,” says a 9:02 p.m. tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Spencer Cannon.

“He was evaluated by Pleasant Grove ambulance and released.

“Lesson learned?,” Cannon asked. “Dress appropriately, take food/water, have good phone battery, tell others where you are going.”