Man struck, killed by snowplow in West Haven

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File Image: Gephardt Daily

WEST HAVEN, Utah, April 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian walking at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in West Haven was struck and killed.

The Utah Highway Patrol released a brief statement:

“On April 5, 2023, approximately 3:30 a.m., a 39-year-old male was walking southbound at 1900 W. Commerce Drive in West Haven,” the UHP news release says.

“The pedestrian was struck by a privately owned snowplow. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Commerce Drive was closed for approximately three hours while troopers investigated the incident.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here