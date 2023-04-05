Man struck, killed by snowplow in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah, April 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian walking at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in West Haven was struck and killed.

The Utah Highway Patrol released a brief statement:

“On April 5, 2023, approximately 3:30 a.m., a 39-year-old male was walking southbound at 1900 W. Commerce Drive in West Haven,” the UHP news release says.

“The pedestrian was struck by a privately owned snowplow. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Commerce Drive was closed for approximately three hours while troopers investigated the incident.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.