Man stuck for 9 hours in Kane County’s Spooky Gulch slot canyon

KANE COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was stuck for nine hours in Kane County’s Spooky Gulch slot canyon Monday.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the Bureau Of Land Management, and Classic Air Medical responded to the gulch near Hole in the Rock Road, said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

A 52-year-old man was hiking with his family in the slot canyon, the post said.

“The man was physically incapable, and fatigued, of going on due to the obstacles in the canyon,” the post said. “He was also unable to go back the way he came in. KCSO worked with Classic Air Medical to respond and render aid and assess the situation. Classic located the man and found that he was in stable condition but unable to hike himself out. Classic requested a Technical Ropes Team in assisting him out. KCSO deputies, KCSAR Technical Ropes Team, and a ranger with the Bureau of Land Management responded.”

Search and rescue arrived on scene and set up a technical platform above the man on the edge of the canyon and conducted a high angle rescue. The man was lifted up out of the canyon. He was reunited with his family and sustained no injuries.

The man was stuck in Spooky Gulch for a total of approximately nine hours, the post said.

Spooky Gulch is one of a series of slot canyons in the Dry Fork area of Kane County. It is accessible within hiking distance of Hole in the Rock Road.

“Kane County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind and encourage those that adventure outdoors to plan ahead, know your limitations, and be prepared,” the post said.