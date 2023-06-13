Man wanted in Michigan homicide investigation spotted in Utah

CORINNE, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted in Michigan in connection with a 2011 homicide investigation there was spotted in northern Utah last week, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“We are asking for the public’s help to locate Chadwick Shane Mobley, a person of interest in the homicide investigation, who was last seen in Corinne, Utah, on the morning of Wednesday, June 7th,” says a statement issued by the Utah DPS.

“Mobley is known to be armed and driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck with Utah ‘Navy Veteran’ License Plate 10EA0. The truck has dark-tinted windows and taillights. It is believed he has been residing in his vehicle and may still be in the state of Utah.”

Mobley is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Local dispatch centers throughout the state and neighboring states have been made aware of the situation, the statement says.

“If you have any information or spot the suspect, please contact your local dispatch centers, 911, or law enforcement. All information will be sent to our agents at SBI to coordinate with Michigan State Police. Please do not approach the suspect.”