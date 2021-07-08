Man, woman facing felony charges after traffic stop in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man is being held in the Weber County Jail on multiple felony charges after officers say he attempted to reach for a weapon, resisted officers’ attempts to apply handcuffs, and tried to flee from the scene.

Andreas David Torres, arrested on July 2, has been charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault targeting a law enforcement officer with bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Assault against a peace officer with a weapon or force, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule or l or ll, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Torres was a passenger in a car driven by Irene Rivera, 25. She and Torres both were determined to be told federal probationers, Torres’ probable cause statement says.

Officers stopped the car after it made an improper stop from a parking lot in the area of 110 Patterson Ave., Ogden, the affidavit says.

“We stopped the car on 3000 Lincoln Ave. and made contact with the occupants,” says Torres’ affidavit, filed by an officer of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Task Force.

“We began to conduct a probation check, asking both to step out of the vehicle. As I was having Irene step out, I heard Officer Davis tell Andreas to stop moving around. I then heard him shout that there was a gun, I saw Andreas reaching down towards his waistband and Officer Davis fighting with him.”

The reporting officer ran around the cars and tried to assist Officer Davis.

“Andreas was still reaching down by his waistband and Officer Davis was trying to gain control of his hands. The male was chased across the street and I was able to tackle the male. I couldn’t see the males hands and he was refusing to give up during the fight. He kept his hands tucked and Officer Davis kept trying to gain control of his hands and pry them from his waistband area.”

Eventually, the officers were able to gain control of Torres’ hands, and to cuff him.

“A search of his person located several loose rounds and two baggies with methamphetamines’. There was also a small baggie which had other baggies

inside, consistent with the type used for distribution. A search of the home that Irene was staying at yielded a small amount of methamphetamine more baggies and scales. Based on this it appears that Andreas was involved in distribution.”

The statement does not note what type of weapon was found, but Torres is facing a weapons charge in the case.

“I looked back and the female, Irene, got back into the car and sped off northbound on Lincoln Ave.,” the officer’s statement says. “Based on the traffic stop and our vehicle with it’s red and blue lights. Irene was not free to leave but instead fled the area.”

Rivera was booked into jail the next day on suspicion of failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony. Both Torres and Rivera are being held without bail.