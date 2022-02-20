Man wounded in Salt Lake City shooting, SLCPD searching for possible suspects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating what appears to be a vehicle to vehicle shooting in the city’s near west side.

Police were called to a scene near 25 N. Redwood Rd. and West North Temple about 5:30 p.m. with reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

When first responders arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with a “shooting-related injury,” according to a SLCPD press release.

Police say the wounded man was taken by ground ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are working two possible crimes scenes – one at North Temple and North Cornell Street, the other at 1530 West North Temple.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect, or suspects, shot from a vehicle while the victim was also in his vehicle. After the shooting ended, the suspect or suspects continued driving and left the area,” the police press release said.

SLCPD has yet to release any specific suspect information.

“Anyone with information about this case, including community members with photos or video of the moments leading up to, during or after the shooting should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-31030.”