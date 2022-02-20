Motorcyclist critically injured in Kearns crash

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after crashing his bike in Kearns late Saturday afternoon.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily the motorcyclist and his friend were riding their bikes westbound near 5400 South 4980 West when he suddenly struck a curb and was thrown to the pavement.

The biker suffered extreme head trauma, Barker said. He was rushed to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray with possible life-threatening injuries.

The biker was not wearing helmet, Barker said.

Accident investigators for UPD were expected to be on scene for several hours as they try to determine how the crash took place.

