Manti Utah Temple open houses for public start Thursday

MANTI, Utah, March 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A public open house period at the Manti Utah Temple begins Thursday after a ceremony today for guests invited by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The public open house for the historic temple in central Utah, at 510 N. 200 East, will run from Thursday through April 20, excluding Sundays. Free reservations can be scheduled online.

The temple rededication will be held on Sunday, April 21.

The renovation plans were announced in April 2019 by President Russell M. Nelson. The goal was to preserve this pioneer-era temple.

“Most of the current renovations have been to upgrade building systems and support spaces in the annex and to preserve the sacred structure,” an LDS Church statement says. “A new entrance and gathering space were added on the north side of the annex along with a bride-and-groom exit. The landscape was upgraded with new plants and trees throughout the site.

“Most interior improvements were completed in support areas of the temple, including a new marriage waiting room; additional lockers in dressing areas; and refreshed carpet, paint, and furniture in selected areas. Other interior changes included updated mechanical and plumbing systems and laundry equipment.

“Highly skilled art conservators meticulously restored historical murals throughout the temple.”

Those attending Monday’s private event, which was open to the media, included Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor, Utah Area Presidency; Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director, Priesthood and Family Department and the Temple Department; and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

Manti Temple History

Church President Brigham Young sent a group of more than 220 Latter-day Saints to settle in the Sanpete Valley in 1849. They first camped where the Manti temple would eventually stand.

The Manti Utah Temple has served the Latter-day Saints of the Sanpete Valley in central Utah for more than 135 years. Architect William Folsom designed the pioneer-era temple. It was originally dedicated in 1888 after 11 years of construction.

The Manti Utah Temple is one of the Church’s 28 temples dedicated or under construction or renovation in Utah. A new temple is being built in the nearby community of Ephraim.

Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ are different from meetinghouses or chapels where members gather for Sunday worship services.

“A temple is considered a house of the Lord, where the teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism and other ceremonies that unite families for eternity,” the Church statement says.