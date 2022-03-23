Mapleton house, under construction, lost to fire

MAPLETON, Utah, March 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Mapleton firefighters were dispatched to a major fire early this morning, just after midnight, and arrived to find a house fully engulfed in flames.

The residence, in the area of South Pond Circle and Nemalka Lane, was partially build, vacant and “fully involved,” says a Facebook post issued this morning by Mapleton City Fire.

“Engines from Springville and Spanish Fork Fire Departments were requested for assistance. Due to the advanced progress of the fire and a partial building collapse, a defensive fire attack was initiated. The partially built home was a total loss. One house to the east was temporarily evacuated.

“There were no civilian or fighter fighter injuries. The fire is currently under investigation.”