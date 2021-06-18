Mapleton placed on boil order advisory due to contaminated spring water

MAPLETON, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Mapleton has been placed on a water boil advisory after tests detected Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria in spring sources before the water was treated with chlorine.

“As our customers you have the right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct the situation,” says a city statement issued on Facebook at 8:17 p.m. Thursday.

“Mapleton City was notified by our laboratory on June 17, 2021, that the samples taken at our spring on June 16, 2021, were present for Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria. After we were notified, our operator immediately stopped using our springs for drinking water until we can resolve the problem.”

Mapleton City uses both well water and spring water, the statement says. The spring water flow is currently low, and makes up only about 5% of the city’s drinking water, it said.

The spring water is then chlorinated before it enters the distribution system, the statement says. Samples collected on June 9 came back negative for E. coli bacteria.

“We are working with the Division of Drinking Water to resolve this situation,” the statement says. “We take your health and the quality of our drinking water very seriously and we need to inform each of you of the situation.”

The city notice said that since “Since we do not collect Total Coliform and E. coli samples every day, we wanted to let you be aware of the risk.”

Mapleton City urges residence using spring water to not use water without boiling it first.

“Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water,” the notice says. “Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.”

The presence of E. coli indicates the water “may be contaminated with human or animal wastes,” the statement says.

“Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.”

For more information on the possible medical repercussions of drinking contaminated water, and to view the city's plan for correcting the problem