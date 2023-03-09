Mayor Mendenhall, other community leaders to speak at rescheduled Black History Month event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and other local leaders will join Black and African American community leaders to celebrate Black History Month on Friday morning.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 23, but was rescheduled due to a snowstorm.

The gathering will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 S. State St.

Speakers scheduled to appear are Mendenhall; City Council Member Chris Wharton; Rev. Dr. Oscar T. Moses, Calvary Baptist Church; Dr. Sidni Shorter, PsyD, President of the Utah Black Chamber; Commissioner Darlene McDonald, SLC Racial Equity in Policing Commission; Shawn Newell, Director of the Utah Multicultural Civic Council; and Meligha Garfield, Director of the University of Utah Black Cultural Center.