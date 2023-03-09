Orem police: Man armed with knife arrested after entering junior high school

OREM, Utah, March 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police have released more information on events leading to a lockdown at Orem Junior High Wednesday morning.

A suspect has been arrested after police say he attempted to enter a house near the school, and was confronted by the homeowner and left, only to enter the nearby school.

“On March 8, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 750 North 550 West on the report of a suspicious male who had tried to enter a home,” the OPD statement says, adding that the homeowner told the suspect to leave, “which he did not do for several minutes, and after again being told by the homeowner to leave.”

The homeowner called police, who were enroute when an employee of Orem Junior High reported the suspicious male, armed with a knife, had entered the school.

“The employee was able to talk the male into giving him the knife and then asked him to come to an office,” the Orem Police statement says.

When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Alvaro Martinez, was no longer in the office. School had not yet started, the OPD statement notes.

Police located Martinez hiding in a school closet.

“Martinez was ordered out of the closet, but failed to comply at first, but later exited the closet,” the police statement says. “Martinez was taken into custody and found to be under the influence of narcotics.”

Martinez was booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, criminal trespass on school property, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, intoxication, and obstruction of justice. Court records on the case are not yet available.

The Orem police thanked the staff of Orem Junior High for their assistance, noting that the incident was contained within 10 minutes.