Mayor: Salt Lake County to offer employees vaccination incentives

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has announced today a measure intended to make Salt Lake County’s workplace, facilities, and community safer, a statement form her office says.

The plan, developed by Wilson with support of the County Council and independently elected County Officials, encourages the County’s entire workforce, made up of some 7,000 employees, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.

Employees may receive a total of $500 in vaccination payments. Employees who provide proof they have received the full series of COVID-19 vaccinations on or before Dec. 3 of this year will receive $300.

Employees who also verify that they and every member of their household age 12 and older have received the full series of COVID-19 vaccinations will get an additional $100. Employees who also verify that they have received a flu vaccination in addition to the full series of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive an extra $100.

“Having a vaccinated workforce is in the best interest of the County, our employees, and the community we serve,” Wilson said in a provided statement. “As COVID lingers, I encourage other employers to take appropriate measures to vaccinate their workers. Every vaccine given moves us one step closer to putting COVID behind us.”

Salt Lake County has long supported flu vaccination as a proactive approach to limiting the effect of seasonal flu in the workplace and in the community, the statement says.

“In addition to supporting the health and productivity of our workforce, we want Salt Lake County employees to live our value of community service by avoiding hospitalization, especially while Salt Lake County’s hospital beds are extremely limited,” Wilson said.