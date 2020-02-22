Memorial service Feb. 29 for Herriman K9 Hondo, killed in the line of duty

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A memorial service is scheduled to honor K9 Hondo, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 13.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Herriman High School, 11917 S. Mustang Trail Way, according to a Herriman Police Department news release.

The public is welcome to attend, however, “Members of the public attending the service are asked NOT to bring pets or other animals. Only Police Service Dogs will be allowed to participate in the services,” the news release states.

Following the service, there will be a police procession through Herriman City to honor Hondo.

Herriman P.D. will provide information early next week regarding the procession route and parking at the high school.

