Former Aggies QB Jordan Love leads Packers to playoffs as 1st-year starter

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan Love has the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs in his first season as starting quarterback.

The former Utah State QB completed 27 of 32 passes for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks as the Packers secured a playoff berth with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay rallied from a 2-5 start this season by winning seven of its final 10 games to claim the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs. The Packers (9-8) will face the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on wild-card weekend.

“I think everyone knew what we were capable of,” Love said after the game. “All the games we lost were close games that we knew there were little things we could fix that would put us over the hump to win those games. I think we were always right there in every game, so that was the thing that was easy for us to keep believing.”

The Packers’ strong finish to the season mirrored that of Love, who threw 18 touchdown passes and one interception in the final eight games. He finished the season throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Love also rushed for 247 yards on 50 carries (4.9 yards per carry) and four rushing TDs.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis made two tackles (one solo) in the Bengals’ 31-14 victory over the Browns. He finished his sixth NFL season with five tackles (three solo).

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on three field goals and three punts vs. the Packers. Scales played in all 17 games for Chicago (7-10) in his ninth NFL season.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins had one catch for 1 yard in the Buccaneers’ 9-0 victory over the Packers. He finished the season with 17 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 20.4 yards per kick return and 9.4 yards per punt return for Tampa Bay (9-8).

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title and will host the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

The former USU and Fremont High School star made one tackle in the Vikings’ 30-20 loss to the Lions. Vigil spent much of his eighth NFL season on the Vikings’ practice squad and finished with a career-low two tackles.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner closed the season with a game-high 15 tackles (four solo) in a 21-20 victory over the Cardinals to set a new career-high with 183 tackles (77 solo) this season. Wagner, who wrapped up his 12th NFL season, added 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for Seattle (9-8).

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 33 yards on nine rushing attempts and another 17 yards on five receptions but also lost a fumble in the Steelers’ 17-10 victory over the Ravens.

Warren wrapped up his second NFL season with career-highs of 149 carries, 784 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with career-bests of 61 catches and 370 receiving yards.

Injured reserve

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson led the Bills with nine tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss in Buffalo’s 21-14 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday night.

Johnson wrapped up his sixth NFL season with a career-high 98 tackles (59 solo), along with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while playing all 17 games for Buffalo (11-6), which hosts seventh-seeded Pittsburgh in the wild-card round Sunday.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta played in the Eagles’ 27-10 loss to the Giants. He saw action in 13 games this season and made six starts for Philadelphia (11-6), which earned the No. 5 seed and will open the NFC playoffs next week at Tampa Bay.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed collected his fifth receiving touchdown this season — a 39-yard reception — in the Saints’ 48-17 victory over the Falcons. The former Weber State All-American led the Saints in receiving Sunday with 65 yards on three catches and returned a pair of punts 9 yards each as New Orleans finished the season 9-8.

Shaheed wrapped up his second NFL season with career-highs of 719 yards and 46 receptions. He also gained 37 yards on seven rushing attempts (5.3 yards per carry) while averaging 21.3 yards per kick return and 13.6 yards per punt return. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl as a kick returner.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams had four tackles (one solo) and a QB hit in the Rams’ 21-20 victory over the 49ers. He finished his third NFL season with career-highs of 49 tackles (13 solo) and two sacks.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started vs. the Packers. He started 10 games but missed seven games in his second NFL season with neck injury.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew had four tackles (three solo) and a QB hit vs. the Ravens. He finished the season with 26 tackles (20 solo) and a blocked punt that led to a safety.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, New England Patriots

The former Judge Memorial High School star was active for the Patriots’ 17-3 loss to the Jets. Elliss finished his third NFL season with a career-high 21 tackles (13 solo) while playing for the Patriots and Eagles.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The Judge Memorial alumnus made three tackles (two solo) vs. the Saints. Elliss finished his fifth NFL season and first with Atlanta (7-10) with a career-high 122 tackles (67 solo), four sacks and three passes defended.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School standout collected his second interception this season and fourth of his four-year NFL career in the Chargers’ 13-12 loss to the Chiefs. Gilman finished the season with career-highs of 73 tackles (40 solo), two INTs, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus had a QB hit in the Browns’ 31-14 loss to the Bengals. Ika saw action in four games during his rookie season.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started in the Raiders’ 27-14 victory over the Broncos. James started all but one game in his fifth season with the Raiders (8-9).

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout gained 42 yards on five receptions — including a 17-yard catch — vs. the Colts. Schultz finished his first season with the Texans with 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was active vs. the Packers. Sewell finished his rookie season with nine tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started all 17 games this season for the Lions and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star made two tackles vs. the Browns. He finished his third NFL season with 10 tackles (three solo) for Cincinnati (9-8).

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

