Midvale massage parlor death called ‘brutal homicide’

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are now calling the death of a woman in a Midvale massage parlor a “brutal homicide.”

Officers dispatched Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. to the report of a body found at the A + Massage business at 7444 S State St. initially referred to the death as suspicious, releasing little information beyond the fact two individuals had been detained for questioning.

The case is now a homicide, the Unifiied Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said Friday night in a press release.

“During the investigation, detectives determined the adult female was the victim of a brutal and tragic homicide.”

The department is asking anyone with information to “contact our detectives or dispatch with any possible leads we can actively investigate surrounding this unfortunate event.”

UPD dispatch can be reached at 801-840-4000 or email Sgt. Allen at [email protected] or Det. Moore at [email protected] . Reference case # 24-1164.