State game gang posts year-end highlight reel of its workplace

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials offered a video glimpse of their past year’s work and environs in a highlight reel format.

“We had the opportunity to work with many amazing partners on a variety of great projects in 2023,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in sharing the video set to music.

“Watch this video for a sneak peek of the work we did in southern Utah. Highlights include major upgrades to Bicknell Bottoms WMA (Wildlife Management Area), a successful capture season this past fall and a rare encounter with a ring-tailed cat!”

That’s a modest intro as the near two-minute video shows much more, including winter settings with what appear to be snow geese by the thousands, plus plenty of fish, landscapes, hummingbirds and clips of different endeavors.

The ring-tailed cat is impressive with a striped tail as large as he or she is, probably stealing the show in the online post.