‘Military grade’ device found in International Peace Gardens in Jordan Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department and the Hazardous Devices Unit have safely removed an inert military-grade device from the International Peace Gardens in Jordan Park.

The investigation began at 9:15 a.m. Sunday after a community member reported finding a “suspicious device,” an SLCPD statement says.

“Patrol officers responded, secured the area, and consulted with HDU about what precautions should be taken to ensure community safety,” it says. “Based on the observations, officers closed a small portion of the International Peace Gardens.”

The Hazardous Device Unit, with the assistance from the Utah Air National Guard, responded and safely removed the object, the police statement says.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact nature of the device and to determine how it ended up inside the park,” it says.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds community members to never dispose of or move military-grade memorabilia that may be found during estate cleaning or any other circumstance. Instead, leave the device and immediately call 9-1-1.”

The park was reopened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.