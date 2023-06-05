Millard County officials seek help finding 16-year-old runaway in Delta

DELTA, Utah, June 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 16-year-old runaway in the Delta area.

Ayden Poore was last seen near 250 W. 300 South, the sheriff’s office stated on its Facebook page Sunday. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white T-shirt, white socks and no shoes.

“Ayden is trying to leave the area and has made comments of stealing a vehicle to do so. Please be vigilant in locking vehicles and houses,” the post states.

Anyone with information on Ayden’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 435-743-5302 and reference case No. 121520.