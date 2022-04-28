Millard County Sheriff makes arrest after bomb threat

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah. April 27, 2002 (Gephardt Daily) — Sheriff’s deputies in Millard County arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday pursuant to an investigation begun after a bomb threat to the county jail.

The arrest came after intelligence gathered from jail bookings and examining patterns of phone calls, according to a statement from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office. Those examinations lead to a search warrant for electronic devices served Wednesday on a residence in the Delta Manor Apartments, at 185 S. 100 East, Delta.

Electronic devices were seized although “no explosive making activity was observed,” the press release said. But two men were taken into custody and interviewed, leading to the arrest of one and the release of the other.

The arrested suspect faces a charge of “threat of terrorism,” a second-degree felony. “This remains an active investigation.”

Events unfolded Sunday when the county dispatch center received a phone call stating a bomb had been placed in the jail.

After a threat level assessment, bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Salt Lake County’s Unified Fire Authority. No explosive materials were discovered, but the investigation centered on jail records began.