Minor injuries reported after semi collides with RV on Interstate 80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Minor injuries were reported after a semi collided with an RV on Interstate 80 in Tooele County Monday afternoon.

“At about 2:07 p.m., on I-80 westbound at mile post 63, a semi came up on a slow moving RV in the right lane,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “When it noticed how fast it was closing, it tried to swerve left but clipped the back corner of the RV. The semi then corrected back to the right and they bumped again.”

The RV rolled into its side and both vehicles went off the road to the right.

“Minor injuries were reported,” the statement said.

The right lane of I-80 westbound was closed for approximately an hour for cleanup.