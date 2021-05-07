Missing Farmington woman found on mountain near home; helicopter brought in for rescue

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing Farmington woman who had last been seen Wednesday morning was found safe Thursday afternoon at about 3:30 or 4 p.m., the city’s police chief told Gephardt Daily.

“She was found safe,” said Wayne Hansen, Farmington City Police Chief said. “A helicopter was used to hoist her out, and once she was down, she was talking as she walked to the ambulance.

The missing woman, 54-year-old Laura Waldron, who is said to suffer with dementia, had walked up the area behind her house. She was found miles away, at an elevation about 800 feet higher than her starting point.

Two dogs she was walking when she left were found with her, Hansen said.

“This is the kind of outcome we like,” Hansen told Gephardt Daily. “We want to thank all the agencies that worked to help find her, and all of the volunteers who helped in the search.”