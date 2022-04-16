Missing South Ogden woman returns home, safe

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, April 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden woman who left on a date and did not contact her family for more than 10 days has returned home, safe.

“Delaney Wright made contact with family and returned home,” says a Friday update from the South Ogden Police Department.

“Delaney was found to be in good health and is currently back with her family. We would like to thank everyone for sharing and getting this information out.”

Wright had last been heard from on April 3.

“This is not abnormal behavior for her to go with friends, but she usually stays in contact with her family,” the original post said.