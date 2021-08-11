Moab will now require masks in all city facilities

MOAB, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab is now requiring masks in all city facilities.

“This is to protect the health and safety of the community as the State Health Department has moved Grand County back to high transmission,” said a Facebook post from Moab City.

Masks will be required in city facilities for all staff and members of the public.

Social distancing is also required.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and based on CDC guidelines as well as recommendations from the chief medical officer at Moab Regional Hospital,” the post said.

