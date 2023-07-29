Update: More bones found at Bear Lake jawbone site

PARIS, Idaho, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Additional bones, fragments, have been found in the diggings where teens uncovered a human jawbone on a beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake.

“The origin of these fragments can not be determined until further laboratory analysis is conducted. It is unknown at this time if these fragments are human in origin,” according to a 6 p.m. press release Friday from the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The agency has brought in anthropologists from Idaho State University to examine the site and remains where the jaw was found with teeth intact.

Forensic excavation of the site where the bones were found by teens building sandcastles Thursday has concluded, according to the release. “Further anthropological analysis will be conducted on all the bones collected from this site.

“This includes the mandible that was originally found, and the small fragments described above.” The analysis will attempt to determine a biological profile as to age, ethnicity, gender, etc., the release said, and should take approximately two weeks.

Dental analysis will also be conducted to compare with known missing person databases to attempt identification. Radiocarbon dating analysis is also planned “to try and pinpoint the age of the mandible and/or fragments that have been recovered.”

The sheriff’s office is receiving reports from various sources regarding possible individuals that could be associated with the remains. “We will be actively investigating this information.”

Sheriff Bart Heslington has said in researching sheriff’s office files, officers have not found any cold cases involving unrecovered remains or unrecovered subjects.

“We have not had cases where someone has gone missing on the lake, whether in a boating or swimming accident or anything like that, that have not been recovered.” Heslington said he contacted law enforcement on the Utah side of Bear Lake, who also reported no known cold cases.