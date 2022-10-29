More firefighters called to scene of Sugar House apartment blaze, burning since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More crews were called to the scene of the Sugar House apartment fire Saturday morning.

“Additional firefighting resources being sent to the scene to help mitigate flare ups and smoke from debris,” says a tweet issued at 11:20 a.m. by the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The fire that started Tuesday after 11 p.m. destroyed a seven-story, under-construction apartment building at 1040 E. 2220 South. Fire crews have been working to demolish what’s left standing.

Nearby buildings were scorched, and have lost windows due to the initial intense heat. The lingering smoke, fumes, and concerns about building stability have stopped officials from allowing nearby residents and businesses to return to their spaces.

